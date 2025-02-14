Is Anthony Gordon injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Newcastle United forward

Newcastle United could use all the players they could get at the moment as they enter a decisive few weeks in their campaign.

Eddie Howe has admitted that the next month or so is a pivotal time in Newcastle's season as they look to regain consistency in their push for a Champions League place, starting with Saturday's trip to Manchester City.

Newcastle also have a trip to Wembley in their near future as they plan for their League Cup final meeting with Liverpool on March 16. Newcastle also remain in the FA Cup - but had to get through their trip to Birmingham City last weekend without key player Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon should be good to go against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon was kept out of action for the 3-2 win at St Andrew's as Howe plumped for a front line of Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and William Osula instead. Willock bagged a brace either side of WIlson's strike to secure the win for Howe's side.

The Newcastle gaffer explained that Gordon had not been risked thanks to a thigh problem - but delivered a further update ahead of Newcastle's return to Premier League action away to Pep Guardiola's City this weekend.

Anthony Gordon has been part of an increasingly impressive Newcastle front line this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe said on Gordon: “He should be fine, he’s trained this week. No problems. It was a thigh problem but he responded well to treatment over the weekend and has trained well."

Newcastle have also had positive news on Dan Burn, and although Sven Botman remains out with a knee injury, Howe was pleased to say the Dutchman appears not to have suffered any long-term issues having only just returned from an ACL injury last month.

Howe said: "We don’t think there’s any long-term issues there [for Botman]. We think he’ll miss this weekend but hopefully he won’t be far away from the following games.”

Joelinton is also sidelined with a knee injury, while Harvey Barnes is 'close to being in contention' - though the trip to the Etihad Stadium may come too soon.

Eddie Howe is hoping to welcome Gordon back this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man City and Newcastle are currently only separated by goals scored as they both vie to break into the top four.

Chelsea sit two points ahead of the pair in fourth place and will visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday evening.