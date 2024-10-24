Is Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka injured for this weekend? Premier League injury update

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka remains an injury doubt ahead of Liverpool's visit to the Emirates this weekend.

The Gunners gave up crucial ground in what promises to be a gruelling title fight last weekend after suffering defeat away to Bournemouth, largely thanks to William Saliba's first-half red card. Late goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert consolidated what was a largely underwhelming performance from the Gunners, leaving them four points adrift from Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The Merseyside outfit offers arguably the toughest test in the country right now, sitting top of the league having lost just once under Arne Slot so far – but with Premier League injuries mounting up for everyone, will Arsenal be able to call on their star player for the match?

Will Arsenal be without Bukayo Saka this weekend?

Will Arsenal be without Bukayo Saka this weekend?

Saka has made a remarkable start to the season, registering seven assists in the opening seven games of the season as Arsenal maintained their strong finish to the last campaign.

The Gunners have rightfully been touted as one of the favourites to lift the title this season, although injuries for Martin Odegaard and now Saka appear to have temporarily derailed the previously unstoppable Arsenal train.



The England international has been absent from first-team action since limping off in the 2-1 defeat during the international break, missing both the defeat to Bournemouth and the 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that the winger had not been involved in training in any capacity following the win on Tuesday, adding further doubt to Saka's ability to participate against Liverpool.

"I don’t know [if Saka will be fit to face Liverpool]. He hasn’t been able to train yet so that’s unlikely," Arteta told Amazon Prime.

Arteta had previously stated: "At the moment, I am not very helpful. Let's see. We still have a few days. I don't know. He wasn't able to train yet, so that's unlikely."

Arsenal's injury list continues to pile up as they enter what proves to be a crucial period of the season, with games against Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea all coming in the next few weeks.

Issues with Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber, while William Saliba sits out through suspension, have made Sunday's game at the Emirates all the more daunting for the Weakened Gunners.