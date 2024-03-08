Is Arsenal star Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Bukayo Saka is poised to provide Arsenal with a significant fitness boost ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League encounter against Brentford on Saturday.

In the Gunner's last match, a 6-0 thrashing over Sheffield United on Monday, both Saka and fellow winger Gabriel Martinelli were substituted, prompting fears over their return.

But Mikel Arteta has said that he’s confident they will be ready to face Thomas Frank’s men, in what will be a crucial match that could propel Arsenal to the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta expects a fitness boost for the Brentford encounter (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish head coach said in his latest press conference ahead of the contest: “We welcomed back some players last Monday, but faced minor concerns with Martinelli and Bukayo. We're optimistic that they'll be available for the upcoming match. However, their fitness will be assessed today.”

Currently positioned third in the league, Arsenal would go top if they manage to earn three points against Brentford - a position they could retain if Liverpool and City share a draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal are set to face off against Thomas Frank's side (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Arteta has stressed that a win against the side will be no easy task. “We know the demands that we have. We know the demands that Brentford are going to put to us to win the match. And then the fact that we are still not there and we want to be better than where we are at the moment. If we want to do that we have to continue to win.

“That’s the only thing we can control. Perform well and play better than them. If we do that on Sunday it’s a beautiful game to watch for any football supporter and I’ll certainly be watching it.

“But it’s nothing to do with me. I will sit there with my kids and enjoy that match. I can’t control it. I will enjoy a magnificent game of football with two of the best teams in Europe in the last decade and let’s see what that brings. But the focus is on us and Brentford.”

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli should make a return, too (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Saka has been one of the Gunners’ brightest players this campaign, having contributed 13 goals and eight assists. He was taken off ‘ill’ at half-time at Bramall Lane earlier this week, but Arteta believes that he should be back for tomorrow.

Martinelli is also expected to feature. The winger has notched an impressive six goals and four assists this season.

