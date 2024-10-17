Is Arsenal star Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is an injury doubt this weekend.

Arsenal currently sit third in the Premier League, just one point behind leaders Liverpool, following two dramatic victories in back-to-back home matches, as well as a thrilling draw against champions Manchester City. A draw against Atalanta and a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League means Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten so far this season.

This strong start is likely to continue against a Bournemouth side who have won just twice this season. Yet as Premier League injuries begin to rack up this season, there are concerns about the fitness of Bukayo Saka ahead of the match.

Is Bukayo Saka injured for Arsenal this weekend?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta might be without Saka this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

With an astonishing seven assists in his opening seven games Saka will have Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne’s assist record in his sights, with the English star needing 13 more in 31 games – a feat that seems very achievable thanks to his side’s set-piece prowess.

Saka scored and assisted twice in his last game for Arsenal, a 3-1 win over Southampton, and would be hopeful of continuing this form, but the winger limped off with a suspected hamstring issue during England’s shock defeat to Greece.

Saka picked up the knock on England duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the game England interim manager Lee Carsley stated: “He's being assessed. Obviously, in the build-up to the first goal, you could see he felt something in his leg.”

However, Carsley’s comments prior to England’s second fixture of the international break will give Arsenal hope that Saka is poised to continue his exceptional form for his club.

Carsley said: “Bukayo would have been close but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him, he's a positive person and I expect him to be fine.”

Arsenal will monitor Saka in the lead-up to the Premier League’s return but these comments suggest Saka has avoided a significant injury and he should be in line to start the game against Bournemouth.

Over the coming month Arsenal play seven times in 23 days, including games against Liverpool, Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea, so having Saka fit for this period will be key to Arteta’s side.

With doubts over Havertz, a fresh knock to Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard’s long-term ankle injury, Saka may have to play an even more significant role in Arsenal’s attack in their next couple of matches.