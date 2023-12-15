Is Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey is a doubt for Sunday's game at Brentford as European demands begin to impact Unai Emery's squad.

Bailey missed Thursday night's Europa League Conference match against Bosnian side Zrinjski, which ended in a 1-1 draw and is now in danger of missing the trip to the capital.

The Jamaican came off during Villa's 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend, only days after scoring the only goal to defeat Manchester City, and is now in a race against time to be fit for the weekend.

It's looking 50-50 as to whether Bailey will feature against Brentford, with hope still intact after Unai Emery refused to rule him out of contention following the draw with Zrinjski.

"Now we are going to focus on the Premier League and on Sunday in Brentford," Emery explained. "We are going to try and recover from the match we played tonight and with other players, some players like (Youri) Tielemans and (Leon) Bailey, hopefully we can get the match on Sunday with the players ready to play."

Given that Bailey didn't travel to Bosnia for the European tie, the extra rest at home could prove the difference as he looks to make the squad for Sunday.

PremierInjuries.com have not listed Bailey as out of contention on their Premier League injury table.

