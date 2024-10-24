Is Brighton forward Joao Pedro injured for this weekend? Premier League injury update

Joao Pedro remains an injury doubt for Brighton as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Amex Stadium this weekend.

The Brazilian forward has enjoyed a bright start to the season, scoring a last-minute winner against Manchester United as well as a crucial goal in Brighton's 1-1 draw with Arsenal. However, Pedro has been absent from the squad since the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in September.

The Seagulls themselves have enjoyed a fantastic campaign so far under new manager Fabian Hürzeler, sitting fifth just one point behind Arsenal in third, though as Premier League injuries accumulate their hopes to maintain a European push long-term could hinge heavily on the fitness of their tricky Brazilian star.

Is Brighton forward Joao Pedro injured for this weekend?

Fabian Hurzeler has enjoyed a fantastic start to life in England

Pedro joined Brighton from Watford in 2023 after the Hornets failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League despite their talented squad, with Pedro gradually establishing himself as an elite talent under Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler over the past two seasons.

The Brazilian grabbed 12 goal involvements in just 31 league appearances last season, while 11 goals in 10 appearances in other competitions boosted his total return to a near-staggering level.

Pedro has become a key player for Brighton

Pedro has been out of action since picking up an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest, with manager Hurzeler telling reporters at the time: "Of course, Joao had some problems after the game. He still has some problems. We have to go week by week, but I don’t think he will be an option for the weekend.

"I am not sure how long he will be out. I think Joao is a good healer, and I am convinced he will be back soon."

The German manager was able to give another update prior to last weekend's win over Newcastle, stating that Pedro's return is advancing nicely.

“Joao Pedro, Adam Webster and Matt O’Riley are longer-term," he said when discussing his available options prior to the trip to Tyneside.

The full timeframe of Pedro's return remains uncertain, while it can be assumed he will remain out of action for Brighton's next two fixtures at the very least.

The Seagulls travel to Anfield next Wednesday in what promises to be their toughest test of the season so far, with Arne Slot's side sitting top of the Premier League table after eight games.