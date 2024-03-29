Is Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Jacque Talbot
Bukayo Saka may have been sent back to Arsenal from international duty, but there is positive news around the possibility of him featuring against Manchester City on Sunday

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Bukayo Saka is available to play against Man City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka pulled out of the England squad before their recent friendlies, but he is back in contention to play in Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City this weekend. 

The Three Lions issued a statement that Saka had “reported to St George's Park with an injury and was unable to participate in training”. 

