Is Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Bukayo Saka pulled out of the England squad before their recent friendlies, but he is back in contention to play in Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City this weekend.

The Three Lions issued a statement that Saka had “reported to St George's Park with an injury and was unable to participate in training”.

The winger then returned to the Gunners’ HQ for treatment, but the Mirror states that it was just a minor muscle issue and his premature departure from the England camp was only a “precaution”.

Pep Guardiola's Man City will play Arsenal this weekend (Image credit: PA Images)

Throughout this season, Mikel Arteta has placed significant trust in the 22-year-old, who has played in nearly every Premier League match except one.

Saka is among the most fouled players in the game and club legend Bob Wilson said that his future will be shortened unless referees do more to protect him.

Arsenal officially complained to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in January that Saka was not being adequately protected by officials.

Bukayo Saka had to return from international duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Wilson believes that the body should take note and do more to help Saka. “What drives me demented is we have one of the best young players and, if we aren’t careful, football will lose him by the time he is 24 or 25 because Bukayo Saka will have been kicked out of the game,’ Wilson said to The Telegraph .

“Referees don’t seem to see or understand it. There are always a minimum of two players within five yards of Saka and often a third. If they can’t stop him, they kick him.

“People say, ‘What do you mean? That’s too dramatic’ – I say there has not been a more kicked player in the Premier League than Bukayo Saka.

“If he is facing in an attacking position, and he is taking them on, that is the time I worry. I really worry for Bukayo. I see Saka up with the greats… if he is not kicked out of the game.”

