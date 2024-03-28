Arsenal in talks over £77m Victor Osimhen deal, with the Nigerian to leave Napoli this summer: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are front of the queue for Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian poised for a huge move

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Juventus FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Naples Italy on 3 March 2024.
Victor Osimhen is close to moving to Arsenal (Image credit: Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal are in talks over a huge deal to bring Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium – and the Gunners are “confident” of the move happening.

Mikel Arteta's team are the top scorers in the Premier League this season but have lacked real firepower in attack. Gabriel Jesus has spent much of the season injured, while Eddie Nketiah has lost his place as the Brazilian's backup, with Kai Havertz preferred in attack.

