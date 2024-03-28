Arsenal in talks over £77m Victor Osimhen deal, with the Nigerian to leave Napoli this summer: report

Arsenal are in talks over a huge deal to bring Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium – and the Gunners are “confident” of the move happening.

Mikel Arteta's team are the top scorers in the Premier League this season but have lacked real firepower in attack. Gabriel Jesus has spent much of the season injured, while Eddie Nketiah has lost his place as the Brazilian's backup, with Kai Havertz preferred in attack.

A striker is said to be high on the agenda for Arsenal this summer, and it seems as if Arteta is looking to shop at the very top table, with Osimhen tracked by a number of elite European sides.

Gabriel Jesus has had a tough season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Il Mattino in Italy are reporting that Arsenal have opened talks over a move for the Napoli hitman and are at the front of the queue to sign him, following club president Aurelio De Laurentiis's confirmation earlier this season that his No.9 will leave this summer.

It has been claimed all season that this will be Osimhen's final in Italy, having clinched the Scudetto last season, with the north Londoners one of the primary suitors to sign the Nigerian.

Italian outlet CalcioNapoli have previously relayed claims from journalist Ciro Venerato that Arsenal have established contact with Osimhen, with a fee of £77m – much lower than the previously stated release clause – touted as enough to secure the star. In FourFourTwo's view, however, it is incredibly unlikely that a breakthrough on this transfer will be reached at least until the summer.

Arsenal will have to work hard to get this deal over the line – even if terms have been agreed (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Osimhen may well have agreed terms on a move himself – but the real test for Arsenal will be negotiating with De Laurentiis, who drives a hard bargain.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Osimhen is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have a 10-man shortlist in their hunt for a new striker – but can expect a bidding war for one star on their books. It looks, however, like Jorginho might leave.

The chances of signing Matthijs De Ligt have risen, while one AFCON winner has been linked. Meanwhile, Declan Rice has spoken out about Ben White's decision not to play for England.