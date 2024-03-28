Arsenal report: Agent teases exit for the Gunners' most experienced player
Arsenal want to make big signings this summer - but one star could be leaving in the opposite direction
Arsenal look like losing one of their most important players this summer, with a bidding war beginning over his services.
The Gunners are top of the table on goal difference as the Premier League resumes this season. After riding a storm around Christmas in which Mikel Arteta saw his side stutter, the run-in will see his side compete for the Premier League and Champions League.
But with a smaller squad than some competitors, Arsenal may have to juggle personnel – and this summer could see that squad shrink even further, with one star poised for an exit.
Talking to Radio Sportiva, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos teased the possibility of a return to Italy, with the 32-year-old out of contract this summer.
“It’s always like this in football,” Santos said. “Jorginho has played in Italy all his life, he likes it a lot, why say no?” The likes of Lazio and Juventus have been named as potential suitors.
In FourFourTwo's view, however, this is nothing to worry about for Arsenal fans. Agents often talk up the potential of their clients leaving, simply as leverage for better terms wherever they are.
It's extremely likely that Arsenal speak to Jorginho and his representative in the coming weeks to tie the midfielder to new terms, given his importance to the side this season.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Jorginho is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal have a 10-man shortlist in their hunt for a new striker – but can expect a bidding war for one star on their books.
The chances of signing Matthijs De Ligt have risen, while one AFCON winner has been linked. Meanwhile, Declan Rice has spoken out about Ben White's decision not to play for England.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1