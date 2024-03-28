Arsenal report: Agent teases exit for the Gunners' most experienced player

Arsenal look like losing one of their most important players this summer, with a bidding war beginning over his services.

The Gunners are top of the table on goal difference as the Premier League resumes this season. After riding a storm around Christmas in which Mikel Arteta saw his side stutter, the run-in will see his side compete for the Premier League and Champions League.

But with a smaller squad than some competitors, Arsenal may have to juggle personnel – and this summer could see that squad shrink even further, with one star poised for an exit.

Arsenal's squad can't afford to be reduced any further (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking to Radio Sportiva, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos teased the possibility of a return to Italy, with the 32-year-old out of contract this summer.

“It’s always like this in football,” Santos said. “Jorginho has played in Italy all his life, he likes it a lot, why say no?” The likes of Lazio and Juventus have been named as potential suitors.

In FourFourTwo's view, however, this is nothing to worry about for Arsenal fans. Agents often talk up the potential of their clients leaving, simply as leverage for better terms wherever they are.

Jorginho could leave this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's extremely likely that Arsenal speak to Jorginho and his representative in the coming weeks to tie the midfielder to new terms, given his importance to the side this season.

Jorginho is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt.

