West Ham eye Arsenal outcast over possible summer switch with David Moyes hoping to secure services of 23-year-old: report

West Ham are reportedly eyeing a potential summer transfer for Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe.

The 23-year-old did not make a move away from the Emirates over the January window despite a lack of game-time and now ultimately finds himself in a precarious situation at his boyhood club.



Journalist Rudy Galetti, via CaughtOffside , has said that Smith Rowe could leave North London in a bid to rejuvenate his career.

David Moyes is a fan of Emile Smith Rowe, it is thought (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the summer of 2023, Hammers manager David Moyes attempted to secure Smith Rowe's services, but the move fell through. But now the Scottish coach could revisit his interest in the English international, who has earned three caps for the Three Lions.

Smith Rowe's standing at Arsenal seems increasingly uncertain, and there are concerns that under head coach Mikel Arteta the youngster may further descend in the pecking order.

He has struggled to find a place in the Spaniard’s side, partially a result of recurring injury issues.

Mikel Arteta has left Emile Smith Rowe out of the side this season (Image credit: Getty)

There is uncertainty around the future of Lucas Paqueta, who is linked to Manchester City, and therefore Smith Rowe could emerge as a valuable addition to Moyes' squad as a replacement.

While concerns loom over Smith Rowe's injury history, West Ham could mitigate the risk by providing the young player with consistent playing time, with a view to return to the England setup under a new coach.

Smith Rowe is a Hale End graduate and has spent the last 13 years with Arsenal, having signed for the club at 10 years old. He has played 112 games for the Gunners in all competitions, netting 18 goals in that time. His best spell came in the 2021-21 season, where he featured in 33 Premier League games and scored ten goals along the way.



TransferMarkt currently value the forward at €25 million, €15 million down on his peak value of €40 million in March 2022.

