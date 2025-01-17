Is Joao Pedro injured this week? Premier League injury update

Joao Pedro is a key player for Brighton, who they themselves are in need of a win when they take on Ipswich at Portman Road on Thursday night.

The Seagulls are now eight Premier League matches without a victory and have dropped to 11th after an excellent start under Fabian Hurzeler. Having scored freely early in the season, Brighton now appear far less fluid, netting just seven times in their last six games. They remain competitive, though, earning commendable draws against Arsenal and Aston Villa in their last two.

But it seems the Seagulls need some attacking inspiration, particularly with one of their key forwards, who scored his side’s goal against Arsenal, an injury doubt.

Joao Pedro a doubt for Brighton's trip to Ipswich

Joao Pedro has impressed for Brighton this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joao Pedro is, without question, a game changer for Brighton. He finished confidently from the spot against Arsenal and before that registered two assists in a 2-2 draw with Villa. With five goals and five assists from just 12 league starts, the Brazilian is now earning admiring glances from other clubs.

But the 23-year-old could be absent for Brighton next time out, with Hurzeler confirming he missed the 4-0 FA Cup win over Norwich with an ankle problem.

Fabian Hurzeler has given an update on Joao Pedro's fitness (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We have to see today,” Hurzeler said on Tuesday when asked about Pedro’s fitness. “He's training with the team and then we can decide if we'll take the risk to play him [against Ipswich]. What's most important is how the player feels. We won't do any stupid things, we have to wait until after the training session.

"He hasn't been able to get into his rhythm but I spoke to him yesterday for a long time and he's in a comfortable place. He enjoys it here and he's happy with his performances.

"Of course he would want to be on the pitch for every game, but sometimes your body doesn't want the same thing so you have to adapt. We can't forget that he's still a very young player.

“So that's why I'm happy with him. And I'm sure that he will help us on the pitch for the rest of the season.”

Hurzeler’s comments suggest Pedro’s injury is not a serious one, though Brighton will be cautious about the possibility of aggravating any issue for a player who has previously struggled with his ankle, missing two months of the 2022/23 season while at Watford.

If Pedro is unavailable, Brighton will turn towards the likes of Danny Welbeck - the Seagulls’ top scorer with six goals - Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter for inspiration in the final third.