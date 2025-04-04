Is Justin Kluivert injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By published

Justin Kluivert played no part in the Cherries 2-1 defeat to Ipswich

Justin Kluivert has enjoyed a superb season in front of goal
Justin Kluivert has enjoyed a superb season in front of goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth have enjoyed a superb season under Andoni Iraola but were dealt a reality check on Wednesday.

A 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town left the Cherries seven points outside the top four with just eight games left to go between now and the end of the campaign.

Key man Justin Kluivert missed out against the Tractor Boys and it remains to be seen whether the Netherlands international will return against West Ham this weekend. So what's the latest on his injury setback?

Is Justin Kluivert fit to face West Ham this weekend?

Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal and his hat-trick goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and AFC Bournemouth at Molineux on November 30, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.

Justin Kluivert has 13 goals and 8 assists to his name this season (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Kluivert missed the Cherries midweek clash but his fitness was not discussed after the game by the Bournemouth boss.

With a key clash against West Ham approaching this weekend, Iraola provided an update on the forward prior to their clash with Ipswich Town and that's all we have to go off so far.

Bournemouth squad for 2024/25 BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Head Coach Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth during pre-season training at Vitality Stadium on August 08, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has enjoyed a brilliant season in charge at Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Justin finished [the FA Cup QF] dead," said the Spaniard after his side crashed out of the FA Cup.

"He was dead like a lot of them. And there is a part that there is an overload. He was coming from starting both games against Spain, big games for him mentally and physically."

Kluivert's contribution in front of goal cannot be understated with the talented forward banging in 13 goals and registering 8 assists for the Cherries so far this season.

He leads the way as the club's top scorer and many expect the former Roma man to scoop club awards come the end of the current campaign.

Bournemouth squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Justin Kluivert of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on August 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Justin Kluivert left Roma and joined the Cherries in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the Cherries could do with Kluivert returning sooner rather than later if they want to continue their mount for a place in the European places.

Bournemouth are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about stories
Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was substituted during the win over Brentford

Is Newcastle star Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update
Lauren Hemp of England runs with the ball during the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 qualifying match between France and England at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on June 4, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France

Why isn't Lauren Hemp playing for England tonight?
Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was substituted during the win over Brentford

Is Newcastle star Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update
See more latest
Most Popular
Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was substituted during the win over Brentford
Is Newcastle star Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update
Lauren Hemp of England runs with the ball during the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 qualifying match between France and England at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on June 4, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France
Why isn't Lauren Hemp playing for England tonight?
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou speaks to Sky Sports&#039; Patrick Davison
Every word of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's astonishing Sky Sports interview, following loss to Chelsea
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes pulled up during his side&#039;s 2-1 win over Fulham
Is Gabriel Magalhaes injured this week? Premier League injury update
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 15 March, 2025.
Manchester City report: 'PSG will lose a great player' this summer to Pep Guardiola
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to be in-demand once again this summer
Liverpool report: Marc Guehi 'set for exit' with Virgil van Dijk replacement green-lit
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the 21-year-old
Why Arsenal wonderkid hailed as greatest-ever is struggling in Spain's second tier
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai talks to Arne Slot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Liverpool lining up move for European wonderkid that could have ramifications for Dominik Szoboszlai: report
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries
Arsenal report: New director has first TWO signings agreed
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘It felt like the right time to leave Match of the Day, but I liked the idea of finishing at a tournament – mainly as I want my last words to be “England have won the World Cup”’ Gary Lineker reveals why he’s staying with the BBC for one more year