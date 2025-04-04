Is Justin Kluivert injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Bournemouth have enjoyed a superb season under Andoni Iraola but were dealt a reality check on Wednesday.

A 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town left the Cherries seven points outside the top four with just eight games left to go between now and the end of the campaign.

Key man Justin Kluivert missed out against the Tractor Boys and it remains to be seen whether the Netherlands international will return against West Ham this weekend. So what's the latest on his injury setback?

Is Justin Kluivert fit to face West Ham this weekend?

Justin Kluivert has 13 goals and 8 assists to his name this season (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Kluivert missed the Cherries midweek clash but his fitness was not discussed after the game by the Bournemouth boss.

With a key clash against West Ham approaching this weekend, Iraola provided an update on the forward prior to their clash with Ipswich Town and that's all we have to go off so far.

Andoni Iraola has enjoyed a brilliant season in charge at Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Justin finished [the FA Cup QF] dead," said the Spaniard after his side crashed out of the FA Cup.

"He was dead like a lot of them. And there is a part that there is an overload. He was coming from starting both games against Spain, big games for him mentally and physically."

Kluivert's contribution in front of goal cannot be understated with the talented forward banging in 13 goals and registering 8 assists for the Cherries so far this season.

He leads the way as the club's top scorer and many expect the former Roma man to scoop club awards come the end of the current campaign.

Justin Kluivert left Roma and joined the Cherries in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the Cherries could do with Kluivert returning sooner rather than later if they want to continue their mount for a place in the European places.

Bournemouth are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham.