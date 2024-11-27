Is Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold injured? Premier League injury update
Liverpool face Manchester City this Sunday at Anfield but may be without right-back Alexander-Arnold
Arne Slot’s Liverpool side have maintained their outstanding form in recent weeks despite a run of tough fixtures across all competitions.
Having beaten Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Brighton twice, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa, as well as drawing away at Arsenal, they sit top of the Premier League, eight points clear of Manchester City, and are unbeaten in the Champions League.
However, as Premier League injuries pile up, star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has not played since being forced off with an injury against Aston Villa prior to the international break.
Is Alexander-Arnold injured this weekend?
Whilst Liverpool have conceded in four of their last five Premier League games, their defence has been a pivotal part of their success so far this season, and Alexander-Arnold had started every Premier League and Champions League game before his injury against Aston Villa.
While his attacking output has declined slightly this season, largely due to the way Slot has implemented his style so quickly, his defensive form has been impressive and Slot gave an update on the defender ahead of Liverpool’s two matches against Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Slot said: “Trent is in the squad [against Real Madrid] but he will not be available to start.
“He can maybe make a few minutes, in an ideal world he maybe doesn’t, but if it is really necessary, he can make a few minutes tomorrow but he is not going to start.”
Whilst Liverpool will miss the right-back against Real Madrid, young full-back Conor Bradley impressed last season and is likely to start against 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid.
However, Slot’s comments do suggest that Alexander-Arnold will be fit to start against title rivals Manchester City when Premier League action returns this weekend.
Rumours surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation have been a real talking point this season, with Wednesday’s opponents Real Madrid believed to be very interested in the 26-year-old.
Regardless of whether Alexander-Arnold stays at his boyhood club after this season, he will be hoping that he can return from injury on Sunday and help Liverpool to go 11 points clear of Manchester City.
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.