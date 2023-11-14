Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold targeted by Real Madrid to become their next big superstar: report

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is a target for Real Madrid, who see the right-back as their next big English star.

Alexander-Arnold's international colleague, Jude Bellingham, has enjoyed an electric start to life at the Bernabeu, having signed for Los Blancos in a nine-figure sum over the summer. The 20-year-old has 13 goals in 14 appearances.

Now, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez may look to sign another English talent, with Liverpool's star full-back linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

Jude Bellingham has been a massive hit at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 14-time European champions are looking to bring Alexander Arnold to the club with an opening offer of £70 million potentially lodged soon.

Real have been linked with another English full-back in Reece James but have reportedly been rebuffed in their efforts to sign him. The Chelsea captain wishes to remain at Stamford Bridge and take the Blues back to the summit.

Alexander-Arnold may be no easier to tempt, in fact – and Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to want to part with the 25-year-old. The German has built his team around the talents of his creative defender, whose contract expires in 2025.

Jurgen Klopp will want to keep Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool (Image credit: Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Real Madrid may seek to offer him a better deal in the coming months.

Alexander-Arnold is valued by Transfermarkt at €65m.

