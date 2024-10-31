Is Liverpool striker Diogo Jota injured? Premier League injury update

After missing the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Liverpool star Diogo Jota is an injury worry.

Despite Premier League injuries accumulating for everyone, Arne Slot’s side do not look like slowing down, having won seven of their opening nine games, securing a draw away to title rivals Arsenal in their last game, and winning all three of their opening Champions League games.

Whether the reds can compete for trophies this season is still unknown but they face a tough period over the coming weeks. They face Brighton in the Premier League this Saturday before taking on Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Southampton, Real Madrid and Manchester City all by December 1. Having depth up front is therefore critical – but Diogo Jota is a huge injury concern.

Is Diogo Jota injured for Liverpool this weekend?

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the second goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round against West Ham (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jota had begun life under Slot well, with two goals and three assists in six starts. With competition from Darwin Nunez for the starting spot it looked like Jota had secured the faith of Slot and Liverpool fans were glad to see their number 20 getting a consistent run of games after previous injury issues.

Yet Jota was substituted after just 29 minutes in a 2-1 win over Chelsea. The incident occurred when Tosin Adarabioyo clattered into the Portuguese striker as he was about to latch on to a through ball. Liverpool fans were dismayed that the Chelsea defender wasn’t dismissed before they received another blow as Jota was substituted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the game, it was revealed that Jota had received bruising to the ribs and since then Arne Slot’s updates have been far from positive.

The Dutchman was asked if Jota would return before the November international break begins, replying “No, and Elliott the same”.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slot also said: “It is a pity that Diogo Jota is not available and Federico Chiesa is also not available because they were, in my opinion, they were the most logical No. 9s.”

The injury to Jota, alongside Elliott and Chiesa, leaves Liverpool with only four players available to play across their front three, with no competition to Darwin Nunez for the No.9 spot as Slot suggested.

VIDEO The Brilliant Way Arne Slot Changed Liverpool Against Arsenal

Jota has suffered from injuries throughout his Liverpool career and Liverpool fans may be frustrated as they have seen consistent goalscoring ability from the forward with many believing he is crucial to their push for trophies this season.

Their worries may be slightly eased given Nunez’s performances since the Uruguayan replaced Jota, with an impressive cameo against Chelsea, a goal against RB Leipzig and a composed assist against Arsenal.