Is Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester City will get the chance to extend their lead at the top of the young Premier League table on Saturday when they visit Newcastle United in the day's early kick-off.

Pep Guardiola's side left it late in their last Premier League game, with John Stones scoring deep into stoppage time to rescue a point against title rivals Arsenal in an action-packed clash.

This came despite City seeing their influential midfielder Rodri limp off with what proved to be a serious knee injury, while skipper Kevin De Bruyne has been absent since limping off against Inter Milan earlier this month.

Is Kevin De Bruyne injured this weekend?

De Bruyne was withdrawn at half-time of City's first Champions League match of the season on September 18, with Guardiola confirming after the game that the Belgian was suffering with a thigh injury.

The 33-year-old was not present in the matchday squad to face Arsenal and he was not part of the team that beat Watford in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday evening.

De Bruyne absence came after Guardiola gave an update to reporters prior to the win over the Hornets.

“I don’t think it will be long,” the City boss said when quizzed about the Belgian. “But he was not able to [face Arsenal], I will not say Watford, I don’t know for Newcastle. But I think it will not be long.”

Guardiola will face the media again on Friday afternoon to give his final pre-match thoughts about the trip to the north east and we will then have a better idea of whether or not the City skipper will be involved this weekend.

The club confirmed the news that all City fans had been dreading earlier this week, when they gave an update on Rodri's injury, with the Spaniard set to miss an extended period of time, meaning Mateo Kovacic is likely to fill that particular void.

Next up after the Newcastle trip will be a midweek jaunt to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratisalava, before City host Fulham next weekend in the final fixture before the international break.

De Bruyne battled a number of injuries last season, restricting him to just 18 Premier League appearances, his lowest total since joining the club in 2015.