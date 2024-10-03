Is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has missed his team's last two games, but will he return against Everton on Saturday evening?

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been sidelined with a toe injury for the Magpies last two matches.

The Sweden international missed out as his team held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw and then progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by defeating League One AFC Wimbledon this week,

