Is there a third-place playoff at Euro 2024?

And then there were four.

Following this weekend’s Euro 2024 quarter-finals, just Spain, France, England and the Netherlands remain in the hunt for the European Championship, with the former two taking on each other in Munich on Tuesday evening, before the latter pair lock horns in Dortmund 24 hours later.

For the winners, a day of destiny awaits in Berlin on Sunday, while losing a semi-final is one of the more heartbreaking defeats that a footballer can suffer in their career, as it’s a case of so near, yet so far when it comes to appearing in a major final. The World Cup will always ‘reward’ losing semi-finalists with a third-place playoff, but is this the case at the Euros?

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

Will there be a third-placed playoff at Euro 2024?

It’s the game that no one wants to play in, as every player, coach and fan would rather be at the final. On the plus side, you do get a bronze medal if you win, but that’s about it.

The World Cup has always had a third-placed playoff, with Croatia seeing off Morocco 2-1 in Qatar in 2022, while as beaten semi-finalists in 1990 and 2018, England lost to Italy and Belgium respectively.

But this week’s losing semi-finalists will be free to go on their summer holidays immediately, as there will be no third-place playoff in Germany. UEFA reacted to poor television ratings and dwindling crowds by scrapping the match after the 1980 tournament.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That year saw hosts Italy lose an epic penalty shootout to Czechoslovakia 9-8 after a 1-1 draw, while previously third places went to the Netherlands (1974), Belgium (1972), England (1968), Hungary (1964) and Czechoslovakia again (1960).

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

English referee controversy rocks Euro 2024 as hundreds of thousands of Germany fans sign petition

Jordan Pickford immortalised on club's new shirt, following penalty heroics at Euro 2024

Arsenal close in on Euro 2024 star, with talks over fee to take place this week: report