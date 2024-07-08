Arsenal close in on Euro 2024 star, with talks over fee to take place this week: report

Arsenal are close to signing a Euro 2024 star, with talks over the transfer fee and final details to be discussed this week

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of the Gunners' Premier League game at Wolves in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to step up talks this week to bring in one of the stars of Euro 2024.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen at the back and are keen to push through a deal to sign Italy centre-back Calafiori, who impressed for the Azzurri at the Euros.

