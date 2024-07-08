Arsenal close in on Euro 2024 star, with talks over fee to take place this week: report
Arsenal are close to signing a Euro 2024 star, with talks over the transfer fee and final details to be discussed this week
Arsenal are expected to step up talks this week to bring in one of the stars of Euro 2024.
The Gunners are looking to strengthen at the back and are keen to push through a deal to sign Italy centre-back Calafiori, who impressed for the Azzurri at the Euros.
Calafiori earned rave reviews in the group stages, despite Italy's mixed fortunes, and was missing through suspension against Switzerland in the last 16 as Luciano Spalletti's side were beaten 2-0.
According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old defender, with a fee set to be discussed with his club Bologna this week.
The left-footed defender, who is under contract at the Serie A side until 2027, is expected to cost in the region of £40 million.
Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be hopeful a deal can be concluded in time for the Gunners' North American tour, with games against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool starting in late July.
Calafiori made his Italy debut at Euro 2024 against Albania and at the age of 22 years and 27 days, he became the second-youngest Italian to play at a European Championship, behind the great Paolo Maldini.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, who has featured only sparingly since joining the Gunners from Spezia in January 2023.
