Arsenal close in on Euro 2024 star, with talks over fee to take place this week: report

Arsenal are expected to step up talks this week to bring in one of the stars of Euro 2024.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen at the back and are keen to push through a deal to sign Italy centre-back Calafiori, who impressed for the Azzurri at the Euros.

Calafiori earned rave reviews in the group stages, despite Italy's mixed fortunes, and was missing through suspension against Switzerland in the last 16 as Luciano Spalletti's side were beaten 2-0.

Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old defender, with a fee set to be discussed with his club Bologna this week.

The left-footed defender, who is under contract at the Serie A side until 2027, is expected to cost in the region of £40 million.

Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be hopeful a deal can be concluded in time for the Gunners' North American tour, with games against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool starting in late July.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Riccardo Calafiori impressed for Italy at Euro 2024. (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Calafiori made his Italy debut at Euro 2024 against Albania and at the age of 22 years and 27 days, he became the second-youngest Italian to play at a European Championship, behind the great Paolo Maldini.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, who has featured only sparingly since joining the Gunners from Spezia in January 2023.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal want defensive upgrades, say reports. The Gunners are understood to be working on a deal for Jules Kounde and have bid for Riccardo Calafiori.

Meanwhile, William Saliba is a target for PSG and Real Madrid and one star looks set to leave.

And bizarrely, Gilberto Silva has tipped Neymar to move to Arsenal.