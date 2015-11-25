Isco handed two-match ban after Clasico dismissal
Real Madrid will have to make do without the services of Isco for two matches after his red card in the 4-0 Clasico defeat to Barcelona.
Isco has been banned for two matches after his dismissal in Real Madrid's 4-0 Clasico humbling at the hands of Barcelona.
The Spain playmaker came on as a substitute when Madrid were 3-0 down to their arch-rivals at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, and was shown a straight red card for a wild kick at Neymar six minutes from time.
The Spanish Football Federation announced on Wednesday that Isco will now serve a two-game suspension, meaning he will miss Madrid's La Liga clashes with Eibar and Getafe.
