"It intrigued me": Harry Kane reveals the German tradition he dived into

Harry Kane has quickly become the star man and leading scorer in the Bundesliga, with 18 goals in his first 12 games.

Aside from a few loan spells as a youngster, Kane had spent his entire career at Tottenham Hotspur until this summer and there were doubts about how he would adapt to such a drastic change.

But the striker has settled in well at Bayern Munich, impressing with his creativity and clinical finishing.

There have been signs that Kane is getting to grips with Bavarian culture too as he recently took part in Oktoberfest celebrations with his new teammates.

(Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, the England captain discussed how he found the day.

"I’d seen images of Oktoberfest in the past and it’s something I’ve always been intrigued by,” said Kane, who was pictured enjoying a Mass (a litre glass) of beer at the event, as well as a pretzel larger than his head.

“One of the nice things about moving to another country is getting to dive into the culture and traditions.

"The players and staff have been so great with me, making me feel welcome. To enjoy the day together and learn what it’s all about was very special.”

