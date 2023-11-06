Arsenal legend Liam Brady chooses his favourite fish

Footballers have earned themselves all sorts of curious nicknames over the years – and Arsenal icon Liam Brady is no exception.

Throughout his seven-year Gunners career, the Irishman was affectionately known as Chippy – presumably for his propensity for chipping the ball, right?

Actually, not at all, as Brady – a 1978/79 FA Cup winner with the North London giants – explains in an insightful interview for the latest issue of FourFourTwo.

Liam Brady began his career at Arsenal in 1973 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather, the Chippy moniker pertained to that finest of English cuisines: fish and chips (well, mainly the latter part) – and FFT couldn't resist asking Brady for his expert opinion.

Quizzed on his favourite out of cod, plaice and haddock, the 67-year-old says: "Cod – I do like to have fish and chips probably once every fortnight. Some people still think the nickname comes from how I used to chip the ball, but it was all down to my fondness for chips.

"When I first visited Highbury and we were taken to the club restaurant, the chief scout passed out some menus and my mum said, 'Don’t worry about him; he only eats chips'. And so the nickname was cast!"

Brady made 307 appearances for Arsenal and was capped 72 times by the Republic of Ireland.

He left the Gunners for Juventus in 1980, also playing for Sampdoria, Inter Milan and Ascoli in Italy – before returning to England to finish his career at West Ham.

Read more

ARSENAL U18 match postponed as team bus drives to Bournemouth instead of Brighton

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2024 TACTICS These are the best FM24 tactics to download for FREE

QUIZ! Can you name the record transfer of every current Premier League club?

IN THE MAG Ange Postecoglou exclusive interview! Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer UNLEASHED! PLUS Salzburg derby! Ally McCoist! Ballon d'Or and MORE