‘England frustrated me’: Three Lions legend reveals why national team is so BAD to play for

Playing for England is supposed to be the pinnacle of any player's career. Not for one star who, according to Michel Platini, had all the talent to “pick up 100 caps” had he been born south of the channel.

Chris Waddle had a fantastic career and was lauded as one of the finest players of a generation of English football. He was a runner-up in the European Cup, three-time title winner in France and twice made the PFA Team of the Year: but Waddle felt more able to express himself in domestic football, managing a disappointing six goals in 62 appearances.

“Playing for England frustrated me,” he exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “They played 4-4-2, which didn’t get the best out of myself and John Barnes.

Chris Waddle was adored in French football – but underwhelmed for the England national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

“People would claim I didn’t play for England like I had with Spurs and Marseille. It was the same for John, but 4-4-2 is all about leg work – you don’t need wingers, it’s about midfielders playing wide.

“If we’d played 4-3-3 instead, with Barnes and myself supporting Gary Lineker further up the field, you would have seen a different England. We both felt we played too deep – it was like playing at wing-back.”

In fact, Waddle believes that England still have an issue with flair – and maintains that even in 2023, there isn't enough emphasis on the creative players in English football who would be adored by other nations.

After a rough international break, Waddle says England still has a problem with creative players (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Over the years, England have not played to the strengths of their flair players,” he says. “There was Glenn Hoddle, and you can even go back to Stan Bowles, Tony Currie, Alan Hudson and Rodney Marsh.

“It’s a lengthy list and it’s still happening. Other countries would love those players. I recall Michel Platini saying that if Glenn and I had been French, we’d have both picked up 100 caps.”

