It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success

Jose Mourinho was emotional after Manchester United claimed victory in a thrilling EFL Cup final against Southampton, stressing it is hard to consistently win trophies.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice – including an 87th-minute winner – as United won 3-2 at Wembley on Sunday to give Mourinho his first major silverware since taking charge last year.

United had earlier seen a two-goal lead given to them by Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard surrendered due to Manolo Gabbiadini's double, while Southampton also felt hard done by when the Italy striker wrongly had a goal disallowed for offside when the match was still goalless.

Mourinho felt proud after a pulsating encounter, with the fourth EFL Cup crown of his managerial career putting him level with Brian Clough and former United boss Alex Ferguson as the joint-most successful boss in the competition's history.

"I am a bit emotional," he said to Sky Sports.

"It is not easy to win titles, it is not easy to win titles so many times, it is not easy to cope with the pressure that I put myself under all of my career."

Mourinho revealed he was not playing a huge role in United's on-pitch celebrations after the game as he wanted the players to take centre stage.

"This is for them [the players] and the fans," he added. "I take this [my winners' medal] because I now I have won four times - I take this for me.

"I have the same [buzz]. My last one here for Chelsea against Tottenham I was emotional too.

"Winning is always special. The day I don't get emotional when I win is the time I go home.

"It was a game I felt was difficult, so I want to pay Southampton the homage they deserve. We have the cup in our hands but we probably should be playing extra-time."