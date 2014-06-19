Italy's Barzagli in doubt for Costa Rica clash

Cesare Prandelli's men can seal virtually seal a last-16 spot with a win in Recife on Friday, however the Juventus centre-back is set to be sidelined with knee tendinitis.

The Italians welcomed back goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (ankle) to training, and team-mate Thiago Motta revealed Buffon 'trained well'.

Also back on track for Prandelli's side was Mattia De Sciglio (calf), although Italy confirmed via their Twitter page that Barzagli did not train with the main group.

Motta did not start in Italy's 2-1 win over England in Manaus, but is expected to take the place of Marco Verratti alongside Andrea Pirlo in midfield.

"I am ready to play just like the rest. I think Cesare Prandelli wants to help Verratti rest, as he played 90 minutes after suffering from flu last week," Motta said.

"Clearly I do not have his same characteristics, but I'll try to give my best for my team-mates."

PSG man Motta said he did not think Costa Rica's 3-1 win over Uruguay was surprising, and encouraged his team-mates to treat the group clash 'as if it were a final'.

"In modern football there's no such thing as an easily beatable team. Now there are two or three better than the rest, but if they are not playing at 100 percent then those sides struggle too," the Brazil-born Motta said.

"Costa Rica played very well, ran a great deal and are not a surprise. They have good players, know what they are doing and it’ll be a difficult match for us.

"They have players in attack who can make the difference. Costa Rica are very quick at passing it forward and also accustomed to these temperatures, so we need to be very careful.

"The enthusiasm they're running on after that win over Uruguay will also help boost their confidence. We must treat this game as if it were a final."