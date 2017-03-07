'It's all top secret' - Braida and Barca coy on Allegri links

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida refused to confirm or deny whether Juventus boss and friend Massimiliano Allegri is a candidate to replace Luis Enrique at the end of the season.

The search has begun to replace Luis Enrique, who announced last week that will not continue in his role as head coach with the LaLiga giants in 2017-18.

Athletic Bilbao's Ernesto Valverde, Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli and Everton manager Ronald Koeman have been linked with moves to Camp Nou, while Allegri - who continues to be touted as Arsene Wenger's successor at Arsenal - has also been mentioned.

Braida, however, was unwilling to discuss potential targets for Barcelona ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 return leg at home to Paris Saint-Germain, who lead 4-0.

"Allegri is a friend and we know each other very well, but it's really not something we can talk about," the Italian told Radioanch'io Sport. "It's all top secret.



"There's a different name coming out every day in the Spanish media, from Valverde to Sampaoli, from [Ronald] Koeman to Eusebio [Sacristan], who is coach of Real Sociedad and is a part of the Barcelona family. Everything is possible. It's something I would prefer not to talk about.

"Luis Enrique made this announcement very early probably to give the club the time to find a replacement.

"He's a really great coach and has a philosophy that is a bit of Barcelona and a bit of those who have preceded him. He is [doing] a great job and I am sorry to lose him because we're losing a bit of security which we hope to find [with the coach] who replaces him."

Titleholders Barcelona are a point clear in LaLiga, though they have played one more match than rivals Real Madrid.