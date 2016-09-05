'It's hard to say no to Mourinho' - Varane opens up on United snub

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane confirmed he received an offer from Manchester United in the transfer window and found it difficult to turn down Jose Mourinho.

After one season in the first team at Lens, Varane was taken to the Santiago Bernabeu by Mourinho in 2011.

The Portuguese attempted to bring about a reunion between the pair following his appointment as manager at Old Trafford.

However, the France international was unwilling to leave Madrid, where he feels his career is progressing along the right path.

"It was flattering to hear of United's interest. Mourinho is the one who made me come to Real Madrid and they are a great club," Varane told Canal Plus.

"But at the moment the club [Madrid] and I are in sync and I had no questions to ask.

"I always said that I felt good in Madrid. It is not easy to say no to Jose Mourinho, but you have to weigh the pros and cons.

"We are men, we have to make decisions and that's how it is."