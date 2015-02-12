Ivory Coast climb FIFA rankings after AFCON win

A 9-8 penalty shootout victory over Ghana last weekend ensured Herve Renard's side have climbed eight places in the rankings to 20th, making them the second-highest African team behind Algeria - who are ranked 18th

With no movement inside the top seven, the changes came further down the rankings from nations involved in the AFCON and Asian Cup..

Beaten AFCON finalists Ghana moved up to 25th – a jump of 12 places – but it is the tournament hosts who made the biggest climb.

Equatorial Guinea stepped in at the last minute to host the competition in place of Morocco, and after reaching the semi-finals they now occupy their highest ever ranking position of 49th.

Australia's first Asian Cup triumph has seen them advance 37 places into 63rd, while the side they beat in the final – South Korea – are up 15 to 54th.

The United Arab Emirates – up 14 to 66th – and Iraq – now 94th – both enjoyed successful campaigns, and their semi-final appearances were reflected in their climbs up the standings.

World champions Germany still top the rankings, with Argentina and Colombia completing the top three.