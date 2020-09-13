Izzy Christiansen fires Everton to victory over Tottenham

Izzy Christiansen scored the only goal as Everton beat Tottenham to make it two wins from two at the start of the new Women’s Super League season.

Nicoline Sorensen’s accurate cross from the left-hand side found Christiansen, whose powerful header put Everton ahead in the 51st minute and saw the England international open her account for the campaign.

Christiansen’s goal was no more than Everton deserved after they dominated the first half.

Hayley Raso went close twice inside the first 10 minutes but she was denied both times by good saves from Tottenham goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

Tottenham, who on Saturday announced they had reached an agreement to sign World Cup winner Alex Morgan on a one-year deal, almost snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time when captain Josie Green let fly from distance.

However, her effort was met by a flying save from Sandy Maclver to tip the ball past the post to keep the scores level.

That save also helped Everton record a second successive clean sheet, having beaten Bristol City 4-0 in their opening fixture. Tottenham, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win after previously drawing 1-1 with West Ham.