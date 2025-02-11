'Jack Grealish's output is nowhere near the required level for Aston Villa - I’m absolutely sure that Unai Emery won’t be going anywhere near him' Damning verdict given for Grealish leaving Manchester City for a glorious Midlands return
One former Aston Villa player does not think Jack Grealish would suit the club now
A former Aston Villa player has rejected the idea of Manchester City forward Jack Grealish making a return to Villa Park.
The 29-year-old, who holds the record for being the joint-most expensive English player of all time, joined City from the Villans in 2021.
He’s made just six Premier League starts this season, leading some to question whether a return to his boyhood club could be on the cards, but it would not be a desirable move for one former Villa man.
Stan Collymore suggests two other destinations for Grealish, urging Villa to avoid
Villa fan and former player Stan Collymore made 60 appearances for his favoured club during his playing career, and has urged the Midlands outfit to avoid a Grealish return.
Despite not feeling that the England international is right for Unai Emery’s side, Collymore did suggest two other venues for Grealish to pick his career back up.
Speaking of a potential Villa return for Grealish via TEAMtalk, Collymore said: “No. I sincerely hope not. I think Jack’s output is nowhere near the required level.
“I’m absolutely sure that Unai Emery won’t be going anywhere near Jack Grealish. Great emotional story, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”
But Collymore does believe there will be clubs out there that suit Grealish.
“Jack might end up going somewhere like Saudi because I’m struggling to see a top four, five or six team that would take him,” he continued. “You could probably see him at a club like West Ham, bizarrely, because they have got the money and London as clout.”
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Collymore is probably not far wrong on Grealish returning to Villa.
If wages and transfer fees were no object, bringing someone in with such a strong connection to the club, with the top-level experience Grealish has, looks a good move on paper, but Emery appears to favour a different profile for his widemen, and is blessed with a number of much younger options to pick from.
For the money it’d cost, although it’d make a great story, Villa would be smart to invest those funds elsewhere.
