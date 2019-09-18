Jason Sancho "can't tell the future" but doesn't rule out Manchester United move

Sancho featured for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night as they drew 0-0 at home to Barcelona in their Champions League opener.

Despite failing to contribute to a goal last night, the 19-year-old has two to his name plus five assists in four gBundesliga games this season.

Manchester United reportedly made a serious enquiry for Sancho this summer, and he remains high up their wish list according to reports.

The England international has discussed his future amid growing speculation.

"I can't tell the future. I just take it game by game. I just want to give 100 per cent for Borussia Dortmund," Sancho told Viasport (via Manchester Evening News).

"I really want to do well with Dortmund. Obviously, I want to win titles and give everything.

"It's crazy. Everything has come so fast. But I have a great team. They keep me humble. I just take it game by game and give 100%."

Dortumnd sporting director Michael Zorc was recently quoted saying that United had made an approach but Dortmund said Sancho was not for sale.

