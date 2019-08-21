Manchester United dealt blow as Jadon Sancho agrees new deal at Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has agreed a new £190,000-a-week contract at Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international was one of the breakout stars in European football last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists as Dortmund challenged for the Bundesliga title.

His exploits in Germany led to rumours that Manchester United were interested in bringing the former Manchester City star back to the Premier League.

However, Sancho is on the verge of committing his future to BVB by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

The winger will now earn just shy of £10m a year, with a new contract making it more difficult for the likes of United and PSG to prise him away from Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho scored one goal and set up another as Dortmund beat Augsburg 5-1 in their opening game of the new Bundesliga season.

READ MORE

Andy Mitten column: Reflections on the bright start nobody expected at Manchester United

Ranked! The 9 best summer signings in the Premier League

What Frank Lampard must learn to make his tactics a success at Chelsea – and it's not about being free