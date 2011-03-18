Trending

Jagielka signs new Everton deal

By

LONDON - Everton defender Phil Jagielka has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2015, the club said on Friday.

The 28-year-old joined from Sheffield United in 2007 and has since become a regular in the England set-up although he never made the 2010 World Cup squad.

"I had a little while left on my last (contract) but it is obviously nice to get a new one. I can concentrate on football and hopefully there are exciting times ahead for me and the club," Jagielka told Everton's website.