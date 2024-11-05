Jamie Carragher explains Manchester United axing £350,000-a-week star under new structure

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher says Ruben Amorim will bring drastic change at Manchester United.

Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - will take over at Old Trafford on November 11, tasked with steering Manchester United out of another precarious position following Erik ten Hag's dismissal.

With more change likely and further disruption being mooted, INEOS have also had to pay a rumoured £15million to part ways with the Dutchman. Carragher, however, believes one player in the current squad may now also be fearing the worst.

Jamie Carragher predicts a 3-4-3 system at Manchester United, with Casemiro likely to be axed from the starting XI

Jamie Carragher predicts how Manchester United may line-up under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Sky Sports)

Carragher, speaking via Sky Sports' latest edition of Monday Night Football, analysed the start Manchester United had made alongside Dimitar Berbatov, before quickly moving on to the system Amorim may look to utilise.

With Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo selected by the Liverpool legend, Casemiro was axed from the starting XI predicted by Carragher, perhaps hinting his days may be numbered under Amorim.

Casemiro scored twice against Leicester City recently in the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think in [Manuel] Ugarte and [Kobbie] Mainoo, Ugarte is a player he knows but also when I have seen Sporting play, these two players don't just sit here and not move, at times they push right up and be really aggressive on the oppositions central midfield players.

Asked by host Dave Jones whether energy will be preferred instead of a character like Christian Eriksen or Casemiro, Carragher added: "Yes, 100% it will be about energy in there.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Don't forget now how often do we see teams with three players in the centre of the pitch, four players in there.

"People often talk about playing the box in there, that will be really interesting how they deal with that defensively. That is why I say the out-of-possession set-up will be fascinating when he hasn't got the best team or players in the league."

Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

In FourFourTwo's view, Casemiro may now be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, given the talented Mainoo almost guarantees a place in the line-up and also the fact Ugarte has previously worked under Amorim in Portugal.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend against Leicester City, bidding to build on their spirited draw with Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams, in which Bruno Fernandes's opener was cancelled out by Moises Caicedo.