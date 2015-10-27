Janmaat: Newcastle not in relegation fight just yet

Daryl Janmaat is refusing to panic despite Newcastle United's lowly position, insisting it is too early to accept the club are in a relegation scrap.

The 10 men of Newcastle crashed to a 3-0 Premier League defeat at Sunderland in Saturday's Wear-Tyne derby after Fabricio Coloccini was controversially sent off.

A sixth loss in 10 matches has left Newcastle languishing second-bottom on six points, two adrift of safety.

While Janmaat knows Newcastle must start collecting points sooner rather than later, the Netherlands international full-back believes Steve McClaren's men have time to turn their form around.

"It is too early to say," Janmaat said when asked by the Newcastle Chronicle if his team-mates are embroiled in a relegation fight.

"It is a worry, that's normal because we are now in the relegation positions, so we have to do better and win games soon.

"Next week we have Stoke at home and we have to win that."

Janmaat added: "I don't like excuses, and of course we wanted to win. I would prefer to play s** and win.

"But we can build on this. This can still give us confidence. We have to continue like this.

"In the last few games we have been better and better. We have to continue how we have played and then I believe the points will come."