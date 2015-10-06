Janmaat ruled out of Netherlands qualifiers

Netherlands will be without Daryl Janmaat for the conclusion of their ailing Euro 2016 qualification bid.

The Newcastle United defender is nursing a knee injury and was ruled out of the must-win games against Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic following a consultation with national team doctors on Tuesday.

Daley Blind and his squad depart for Astana on Wednesday and the coach will not name a replacement, having already called up Riechedly Bazoer and Eljero Elia on the back of fitness problems for Davy Klaassen and Quincy Promes.

Following a deeply disappointing Group A campaign, Netherlands lie fourth in their group and must hope third-placed Turkey drop points in order for them to make the play-offs – even in the event of back-to-back wins.