Janmaat ruled out of Netherlands qualifiers
Newcastle United defender Daryl Janmaat will miss Netherlands' must-win Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.
Netherlands will be without Daryl Janmaat for the conclusion of their ailing Euro 2016 qualification bid.
The Newcastle United defender is nursing a knee injury and was ruled out of the must-win games against Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic following a consultation with national team doctors on Tuesday.
Daley Blind and his squad depart for Astana on Wednesday and the coach will not name a replacement, having already called up Riechedly Bazoer and Eljero Elia on the back of fitness problems for Davy Klaassen and Quincy Promes.
Following a deeply disappointing Group A campaign, Netherlands lie fourth in their group and must hope third-placed Turkey drop points in order for them to make the play-offs – even in the event of back-to-back wins.
