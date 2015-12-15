Jantschke ruled out for three months after surgery

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Tony Jantschke has been ruled out for around three months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The 25-year-old partially tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

After going under the knife in Cologne on Tuesday, Jantschke - who has made 12 appearances in all competitions - is now not expected to return until early March.

Gladbach sit fifth in the Bundesliga, 17 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.