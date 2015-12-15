Jantschke ruled out for three months after surgery
Knee surgery has ruled Borussia Monchengladbach's Tony Jantschke out for three months.
Borussia Monchengladbach defender Tony Jantschke has been ruled out for around three months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
The 25-year-old partially tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.
After going under the knife in Cologne on Tuesday, Jantschke - who has made 12 appearances in all competitions - is now not expected to return until early March.
Gladbach sit fifth in the Bundesliga, 17 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.
