Javi Fuego completes Espanyol switch

Espanyol have completed the signing of the experienced Javi Fuego from Valencia for a reported fee of €2 million.

The hard-working midfielder joined Valencia on a free transfer from Rayo Vallecano in July 2013 and became an important part of the team that finished fourth in LaLiga during the 2014-15 campaign.

However, as Valencia struggled last term Fuego failed to replicate the form that had made him integral to the side and the club deemed him to be dispensable, with Espanyol now hoping the 32-year-old still has plenty to give after signing a three-year deal.

Fuego has become Espanyol's seventh signing of the close-season after bringing in Martin Demichelis, Jose Antonio Reyes, Roberto Jimenez, Pablo Piatti, Leo Baptistao and Jose Manuel Jurado.

The Sporting Gijon youth product will be presented by his new club on Tuesday.