Joao Cancelo hopes to celebrate title wins with Bayern Munich AND Manchester City

Joao Cancelo has his sights set on two league titles this season, following his loan switch from Manchester City (opens in new tab) to Bayern Munich (opens in new tab).

Bayern are firmly in contention to be crowned Bundesliga champions for the 11th season running, while City remain within touching distance of Arsenal (opens in new tab) as they target a third straight Premier League triumph.

Despite joining the German giants for the rest of the campaign, Cancelo will still receive a winners' medal if City win the league, having gone well over the threshold of five appearances this term. Asked whether he expected Pep Guardiola's side to retain their crown once more, the defender told Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Goal) (opens in new tab):

"I hope so. I created a second family there. Bernardo [Silva] has become one of my best friends; he is the person I miss the most there. He was my psychologist. When something didn’t go so well, he was the one to talk to. Ruben [Dias] too, but my relationship with Bernardo is actually very good; even on the field, we had a great connection when we played on the same side. He is a person that I will take with me for the rest of my life.

"Of course, in England, I’m rooting for [City] and I hope they win so that at the end of the season I can be celebrating a title in England and another in Germany. City’s group is spectacular, it’s the best I’ve ever worked in, both as a group and personally. I created great friendships."

Cancelo hasn't shut the door on a return to the Etihad Stadium, either. "Everything in life has an end," he added, "but at the end of the season, I might even return; you never know."