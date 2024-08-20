How Chelsea are signing Joao Felix to take profit from England international sale

By
published

Chelsea's deal to sign Joao Felix appears to be about more than just adding another attacking option

Joao Felix is set to return to Chelsea for a second spell
(Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to confirm the signing of Joao Felix and add another high-profile player to their ever-growing squad. And the apparent reason for the transfer will add further fuel to the club’s many critics.

Conor Gallagher, despite his influence at Stamford Bridge last season, is on the verge of a move in the opposite direction, with a five-year deal at Atletico Madrid agreed. That transfer had been in doubt after a proposed deal for Chelsea to sign Atletico forward Samu Omorodion fell through.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.