Joey Barton quits social media after agreeing to pay £75,000 in damages to Jeremy Vine in defamation case

Joey Barton has also apologised to the TV and radio presenter after his comments were ruled defamatory

Joey Barton has agreed to pay Jeremy Vine £75,000 plus his legal fees and issued a grovelling apology for comments he made about the TV and radio presenter on social media. 

Last month, a High Court judge ruled that 11 of Barton’s comments about Vine on X (formerly Twitter) were defamatory. In the posts, Barton called Vine a ‘big bike nonce’ and a ‘pedo defender’. 

