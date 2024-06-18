Joey Barton quits social media after agreeing to pay £75,000 in damages to Jeremy Vine in defamation case

Joey Barton has agreed to pay Jeremy Vine £75,000 plus his legal fees and issued a grovelling apology for comments he made about the TV and radio presenter on social media.

Last month, a High Court judge ruled that 11 of Barton’s comments about Vine on X (formerly Twitter) were defamatory. In the posts, Barton called Vine a ‘big bike nonce’ and a ‘pedo defender’.

After settling the case with Vine, Barton posted an apology on X on Tuesday, adding that he has agreed to pay him damages and cover his legal costs.

VIDEO: How Germany Just BROKE Scotland's System

Vine had bought legal action against Barton for libel and harassment over 14 online posts, following an exchange on X regarding Barton’s criticism of women’s involvement in men’s football.

Barton, who posted ‘I’m done with social media’ on X earlier on Tuesday morning, then posted the following statement: "Between 8 and 12 January 2024 I published 11 posts which accused Jeremy Vine of having a sexual interest in children, and created a hashtag which made the same allegations, which were viewed millions of times," Barton wrote.

"I recognise that this is a very serious allegation. It is untrue. I do not believe that Mr Vine has a sexual interest in children, and I wish to set the record straight. I also published posts during the same period in which I referred to Mr Vine having advocated forced vaccination during the Covid 19 pandemic, based upon a video clip of his TV programme.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Between 8 and 12 January 2024 I published 11 posts which accused Jeremy Vine of having asexual interest in children, and created a hashtag which made the same allegations, which were viewed millions of times. I recognise that this is a…June 18, 2024

"I accept that he did not advocate this policy and that the video clip has been edited to give a misleading impression of what he was in fact saying. I then taunted and abused Mr Vine for bringing a legal complaint against me.

"I have agreed not to make the same allegations again about Mr Vine and I apologise to him for the distress he has suffered. To resolve his claims against me in defamation and harassment, I have agreed to pay Mr Vine £75,000 in damages and his legal costs."

Prior to his apology, Barton shared that he would be donating the proceeds of a GoFundMe he created that currently sits at more than £16,000 to finance his legal battle to Alder Hey.

Barton was sacked as Bristol Rovers manager last October and is yet to take up another role in football.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Joey Barton stories

Joey Barton's misogyny, serial killer tirades and violent threats require more than simple condemnation

Joey Barton continues hate-filled tirade by comparing Eni Aluko to two of most evil people in history

'I don't need to listen to people whose opinions I don't value': Manchester United legend says Joey Barton rants don't interest him