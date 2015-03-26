Jones to Bournemouth leads deadline day loans

Bournemouth are a point clear of Watford and Middlesbrough in a hotly contested scrap for a place in the Premier League.

Jones joined Cardiff from Stoke in January last year and has scored 13 goal in 36 appearances during his time in the Welsh capital.

Middlesbrough were also active on loan deadline day, with Netherlands international full-back Dwight Tiendalli joining from Swansea City.

Winger Mustapha Carayol left the Riverside Stadium on a temporary basis to finish the campaign with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ipswich Town occupy the final play-off spot and manager Mick McCarthy brought in Crystal Palace duo Jonny Williams and Zeki Fryers to bolster his squad for the final push.

There was also a dual move for Reading, who added highly rated Chelsea youngster Nathan Ake and Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah from Crystal Palace.

England Under-20 striker Chuba Akpom, who made his Arsenal debut earlier in the season, will complete a breakthrough campaign at Nottingham Forest, while Manchester United defender Reece James and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Lussey have moved to Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers respectively.