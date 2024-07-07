Jordan Pickford should've saved TWO penalties after water bottle blunder vs Switzerland during England's Euro 2024 shootout

Despite once again etching his name into England goalkeeping folklore, Jordan Pickford made one tiny mistake at Euro 2024.

Vitally preventing Manuel Akanji from twelve yards in the first spot-kick of the game, Pickford's heroics set the tone for the Three Lions' devastating performance from twelve yards, as Gareth Southgate's men prevailed against Switzerland. Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scored as England made it to the last four in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Pickford, who was kept relatively busy over 120 minutes of back-and-forth action, was handed a water bottle prior to the penalties like he was at World Cup 2018 before the successful shootout vs Colombia. And the ex-Sunderland man may have saved a Newcastle player's penalty had he read the instructions presented to him by the penalty team.

WATCH | How England's New System (Somehow) Beat Switzerland

With notes on every player listed, a photo leaked online indicated that Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar would opt to go to Pickford's left from the penalty spot, with Pickford told to do so. In perhaps a misread, or a last-minute change by the goalkeeper, the instruction was to 'FAKE RIGHT - DIVE LEFT'. However, Pickford faked LEFT and dived RIGHT.

Had he followed the instruction, Schar's effort to Pickford's left was very savable. Schar's penalty didn't matter in the end, however, with England winning 5-3 overall as Alexander-Arnold smashed home to set up Wednesday's semi-final showdown with the Netherlands in Dortmund. But the water bottle reveals the level of detail available to goalkeepers to help them gain not only a psychological advantage in such tense scenarios.

"I thought I hid it well but obviously not," Pickford joked during his post-match media duties on Saturday evening. "I do my process and the referee stopped me from doing what I usually like to do, but I still managed to save one and give the lads the opportunity. I believed in my mentality, that I was going to save at least one penalty in the shootout, which I did and the lads [then] executed them fantastic."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Jordan Pickford's water bottle could be seen by cameras regarding each of Switzerland's potential penalty takers (Image credit: Future)

More England stories

Jordan Pickford penalty shootout secret weapon revealed after England Euro 2024 success vs Switzerland

Did Jude Bellingham refuse to be substituted? After subs board mix-up fans suggest England star used his 'aura' to change Gareth Southgate's mind

'Pressure is for tyres!' Everything the BBC pundits said after England's greatest-ever penalty shootout