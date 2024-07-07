Jordan Pickford should've saved TWO penalties after water bottle blunder vs Switzerland during England's Euro 2024 shootout

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was told which way Fabian Schar would go during a tense penalty shootout but failed to follow the instruction

A general view as Jordan Pickford of England reacts after Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland scores the team's third penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on July 06, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Jordan Pickford's water bottle instructions for penalties vs Switzerland (Image credit: Future)

Despite once again etching his name into England goalkeeping folklore, Jordan Pickford made one tiny mistake at Euro 2024.

Vitally preventing Manuel Akanji from twelve yards in the first spot-kick of the game, Pickford's heroics set the tone for the Three Lions' devastating performance from twelve yards, as Gareth Southgate's men prevailed against Switzerland. Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scored as England made it to the last four in the most dramatic of circumstances.

