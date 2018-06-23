Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery
Jose Enrique is recovering from brain surgery, describing it as "the toughest few weeks of my life."
Former Liverpool and Newcastle United defender Jose Enrique has announced that he is recovering from a rare brain tumour.
The 32-year-old, who retired last year due to a persistent knee injury, was diagnosed with the brain condition a month ago after suffering from migraines.
The Spaniard has since undergone surgery to remove the tumour and is now in recovery.
Posting on Instagram, Enrique said: "Sorry I haven't been around much, it has been the toughest few weeks of my life.
"Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumor and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful.
"Life is too precious."
Liverpool were among the first to send their best wishes, tweeting: "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Jose.
"Our thoughts are with you and your family."
