Liverpool player scheduled for surgery as club make drastic transfer decision: report

Liverpool have recalled one of their players currently out on loan after it was revealed a serious knee injury had been sustained in training.

The Reds' medical staff will now keep a watchful eye on the rehabilitation and progress of young goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš post-surgery, whose deal at Dutch giants Ajax had been due to run until the end of the season but has now been curtailed.

The 24-year-old had made 26 appearances for the Amsterdammers this term, including in the UEFA Champions League, but will now be sidelined for some time due to the severity of the injury, as per reports.

Liverpool goalkeeper to undergo surgery

Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on October 5, 2024 (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Jaros has two senior Liverpool outings to his name, both of which came last season, in the Premier League versus Crystal Palace and the League Cup against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Czech stopper has previously spent time on loan with St. Patrick's Athletic, Notts County, Stockport County and Sturm Graz before his spell in the Dutch capital as Ajax's No.1 this season.

A statement from the Eredivisie club read: "Medical examinations at the hospital have shown that surgery is required, meaning he will not feature again this season."

Jaros has previously stated his desire is to replace current Anfield No.1 Alisson Becker and win the Champions League with the club.

However, those dreams will need to be put on hold until he is in a position to return to the pitch.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this setback could be the writing on the wall for Jaros' Liverpool stay.

The club signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia with a view to replacing Alisson in the long-term.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Jaros is unable to compete alongside Mamardashvili due to injury, the Georgian international has, more or less, a free run at succeeding his Brazilian counterpart.

Last summer, the club added Freddie Woodman as third-choice and also have young Armin Pecsi on their books.

In all likelihood, due to the timing of Jaros' injury, it could be touch-and-go whether he manages to secure a loan move in the summer transfer window as that will hinge on the speed of his recovery from surgery.