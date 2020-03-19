Dimitar Berbatov calls on Tottenham to keep faith with Jose Mourinho despite poor form

Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov believes his old club should give Jose Mourinho more time to get his ideas across.

Mourinho was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in November and initially had a positive impact in north London.

However, Spurs failed to win any of their last six outings in all competitions prior to the coronavirus-induced suspension of the season last week.

But Berbatov believes the Portuguse deserves backing and says he will not pass judgment on Mourinho until next season.

“Against Leipzig [a 3-0 defeat in the Champions League], Spurs were completely outplayed. As a Spurs fan it was difficult to watch, but are people seriously saying Jose Mourinho should be sacked after just four months as manager?" he told Betfair.

“There's no need to panic. The suspension to the Premier League means Mourinho has time to think over strategies and get players back from injury.

“I thought Mourinho was a good choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino. I still have faith in the Portuguese and believe any head coach deserves a full season to bring in his players and implement his philosophy. Judge Mourinho on next season.

“The injuries to Harry Kane and others have been very unfortunate but Spurs still have quality throughout their squad.

“Sometimes I get the feeling that some players are not playing for the team and are trying to take the glory for themselves. That can ruin goal-scoring opportunities. Spurs should try to release the forwards quicker on the counter-attack.

“Small details make all the difference in football and the players have to take responsibility for results. All Mourinho can do is prepare them because once they're on the pitch it's up to them.

“It's going to be a long journey for Spurs under Mourinho and they shouldn't give up on him yet.”

READ MORE

What would each Premier League season since 2000 have looked like if it ended after 29 games?

Better off or not? How cancelling the season completely would affect every Premier League club

5 ways Gareth Southgate can use Euro 2020 postponement to England's advantage