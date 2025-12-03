‘If Ivan Toney was available in January, it’s something Spurs would have to consider – Thomas Frank knows him, it’s worth a conversation’ Former Tottenham Hotspur striker explains why his old club should think about Saudi Pro League forward

Spurs boss Thomas Frank has come under fire in recent weeks, with his side going five matches without a win – and he’s been linked with a high-profile move to boost his strike force.

Ivan Toney scored 72 goals in 141 games under Frank at Brentford, and has been linked with a January return to England from Al Ahli.

The Saudi Pro League club are reported to be keen to keep the 29-year-old, but that hasn’t stopped speculation that Toney could be reunited with his old boss in North London.

Former Spurs forward backs move

Louis Saha (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Saha knows plenty about scoring goals in the Premier League, having found the net 84 times in the English top flight during his career.

The last of those came during a spell with Spurs, and he thinks Toney should be an option for his old club in January.

Ivan Toney (Image credit: Alamy)

“I haven’t followed Ivan Toney too closely since he moved to Saudi Arabia, and it’s not easy to draw conclusions because the standard of football obviously isn’t the same as it is in the Premier League or Europe’s other top competitions,” said Saha, speaking in association with punditarena.com.

“But I think if Toney is free to move in the winter transfer window, then it’s something you’d have to consider. He’s the right kind of player for Tottenham to be looking at, particularly given Dominic Solanke and Richarlison aren’t quite at the required level – at least they aren’t now.

“I think they both need to work on a better understanding and connection with the midfield and the players who are out wide.

“Tottenham have become more cohesive under Frank, but there’s still a missing link between the players.

“They must have had high hopes for Xavi Simons, but he’s been quite timid so far, which hasn’t helped.

“Richarlison, of course, does have a bit of confidence and an aura about him, but that isn’t always enough because he doesn’t read the game well enough, and he isn’t clinical enough. I also think Solanke is lacking confidence, so it’s a tough one for the manager to solve.

“Frank obviously knows Toney and knows what he can offer. I think it’s worth a conversation if there is a chance a deal can be done.”