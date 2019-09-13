Jose Mourinho: I’m either bad at choosing jobs or bad jobs choose me

Mourinho has been out of management since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018 but has been linked with a return to Real Madrid recently.

He turned down an approach from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande earlier in the summer and told the Telegraph that the salary on offer would’ve been “the record in the history of football managers by far”.

But the 56-year-old brushed it off as “not for me” before explaining that he expects his next job – like his previous ones – to present a big challenge.

“For sure my next job will be a difficult one because I am very bad at choosing projects,” he said.

“I am either bad at choosing projects or the bad projects choose me. But it is always the same.

“When I go to Madrid, it is because Madrid are in trouble. When I go to United it is because United are in trouble. When I go to Chelsea the first time it is because they haven’t won the league in 50 years.

“When I go the second time it is because their top team disappeared and they want to be champions with a new team. When I go to Inter it is because they haven’t won the Champions League for 50 years.

“I have never had one of these clubs where it is, ‘Come on, the team is here ready’. But that is the nature of things. When the teams change coaches in the middle of the season it is for a reason. It is because of bad results.”

