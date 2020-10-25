Josef Zinnbauer: We were too casual against AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer felt his side were 'too casual' against AmaZulu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers were denied maximum points and were forced to share a point with Usuthu after playing out to a 1-1 in their opening DStv Premiership fixture.

Gabadinho Mhango handed Pirates the lead from the penalty spot in the 18th minute but Lehlohonolo Majoro levelled matters in the 33rd minute on the rebound after his initial penalty was saved by Wayne Sandilands.

Zinnbauer admits that he was not happy with his sides first-half performance as were better in the second half, although it wasn't enough to secure all three points against a stubborn AmaZulu outfit.

'We know AmaZulu have a good team. We can't expect to come here and get the three points for nothing. We have to work on this. For me, we had the game, we scored,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

'And after we scored, we were too casual. And that was very hard for us to come back into the game. The second half is the style we want. First half, not good for me, second half better. And we have work ahead.

'The problem was not the opponent, the problem was ourselves. We had not a normal build-up, not enough self-confidence, yes you can lose the ball, but we have too many turnovers and it was too easy.

'Second half, we were more concentrated. But it's not enough. We have a point, yes, but for me, we didn't have enough chances to win the game.

'We need players on the bench that bring in a freshness and I'm happy we have this.'