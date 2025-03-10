'Manchester United look confused about what they're being asked to do - he's certainly not getting the best out of them., I wouldn't bet a single penny on them getting to the next round' Alan Shearer issues damning verdict of Europa League hopes
Ruben Amorim hasn't set up Manchester United for success, according to Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer is not at all confident that Ruben Amorim's Manchester United can keep their last remaining hope of playing in Europe next season alive after their latest middling display.
United's elimination from the FA Cup last weekend means their only real hope of claiming a place in Europe next season rests on winning the Europa League.
That would earn them a place in the Champions League for next season alongside the Premier League's top four - or possibly top five. But 90s icon Shearer believes the squad is a lost cause under Amorim.
Alan Shearer not convinced by Manchester United's Europa League prospects
United contested the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie with Spanish side Real Sociedad on Thursday evening and ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw in San Sebastian.
Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for United just before the hour, only for Mikel Oyarzabal to equalise from the penalty spot 13 minutes later.
Shearer - who rates as one of the greatest players ever to have never to win the Champions League - did not exactly have a whale of a time watching United labour through another game, telling Betfair: "I don't suspect the manager is enjoying it either.
"At times, I think his players look a little bit confused about what they're being asked to do - he's certainly not getting the best out of them.
"The Europa League is their only hope now and you would think that, despite their struggles, the result on Thursday night means that they'll have enough at home, although I wouldn't even bet a single penny on them progressing!
"However, you would hope as a United fan that what they achieved in Spain should be enough to carry them through."
The reverse leg is scheduled to be held at Old Trafford on Thursday March 13 in an 8pm kick-off.
Struggling United currently sit 14th in the Premier League, with mid-season appointment Amorim yet to bring about any improvement to results than the side were getting under predecessor Erik ten Hag.
Unless they improve that league position before the end of the season, it will be their worst performance in a domestic campaign since they were relegated in 1974.
