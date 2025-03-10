'Manchester United look confused about what they're being asked to do - he's certainly not getting the best out of them., I wouldn't bet a single penny on them getting to the next round' Alan Shearer issues damning verdict of Europa League hopes

By
published

Ruben Amorim hasn't set up Manchester United for success, according to Alan Shearer

Ruben Amorim looks downcast on the sidelines for Manchester United
Ruben Amorim's side claimed a 1-1 draw away to Real Sociedad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer is not at all confident that Ruben Amorim's Manchester United can keep their last remaining hope of playing in Europe next season alive after their latest middling display.

United's elimination from the FA Cup last weekend means their only real hope of claiming a place in Europe next season rests on winning the Europa League.

That would earn them a place in the Champions League for next season alongside the Premier League's top four - or possibly top five. But 90s icon Shearer believes the squad is a lost cause under Amorim.

Alan Shearer not convinced by Manchester United's Europa League prospects

Alan Shearer looks ponderous while on Premier League punditry duties

Alan Shearer suspects Ruben Amorim is not enjoying his time at Manchester United so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

United contested the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie with Spanish side Real Sociedad on Thursday evening and ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw in San Sebastian.

Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for United just before the hour, only for Mikel Oyarzabal to equalise from the penalty spot 13 minutes later.

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee put Manchester United ahead against Real Sociedad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shearer - who rates as one of the greatest players ever to have never to win the Champions League - did not exactly have a whale of a time watching United labour through another game, telling Betfair: "I don't suspect the manager is enjoying it either.

"At times, I think his players look a little bit confused about what they're being asked to do - he's certainly not getting the best out of them.

"The Europa League is their only hope now and you would think that, despite their struggles, the result on Thursday night means that they'll have enough at home, although I wouldn't even bet a single penny on them progressing!

"However, you would hope as a United fan that what they achieved in Spain should be enough to carry them through."

Ruben Amorim on his unveiling as Manchester United manager in November 2024

Ruben Amorim arrived at Manchester United last November (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reverse leg is scheduled to be held at Old Trafford on Thursday March 13 in an 8pm kick-off.

Struggling United currently sit 14th in the Premier League, with mid-season appointment Amorim yet to bring about any improvement to results than the side were getting under predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Unless they improve that league position before the end of the season, it will be their worst performance in a domestic campaign since they were relegated in 1974.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

More news
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
13 October 1993 Rotterdam, World Cup Qualifying match, Netherlands v England, Ronald Koeman scores a goal from a free kick. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

‘Yes, Ronald Koeman should have been sent off against England in 1993, but David Platt also could have stayed on his feet – that’s never mentioned’ Former Three Lions star on playing in one of the country’s most infamous matches
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
See more latest
Most Popular
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
13 October 1993 Rotterdam, World Cup Qualifying match, Netherlands v England, Ronald Koeman scores a goal from a free kick. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)
‘Yes, Ronald Koeman should have been sent off against England in 1993, but David Platt also could have stayed on his feet – that’s never mentioned’ Former Three Lions star on playing in one of the country’s most infamous matches
Kevin Keegan celebrates with teammate John Toshack after scoring a goal for Liverpool
‘I was close, very close, to managing Liverpool. I thought it was done, but they went for Joe Fagan. From there, nothing worked out and I lost my motivation’: Ex-Real Madrid boss reveals missing out on Anfield job
Arsenal footballers in a recording studio in London, UK, to record the single &#039;Good Old Arsenal&#039;, April 1971. They sang the song at the 1971 FA Cup Final in May. From left to right, Sammy Nelson, Peter Marinello, Pat Rice, Geoff Barnett, Bob Wilson, George Armstrong, Ray Kennedy, John Radford and Charlie George. (Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Getty Images)
‘When I proposed to my wife, I made it a condition that she learn the words of Good Old Arsenal, released before when we won the Double. She did it, too’: Arsenal legend stipulation he made his partner over famous 1971 Gunners song
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta La Liga in the Champions League
‘I’m told there was talk about joining Rangers, but I was never tempted by the Premier League. A few minutes at Barca were worth more than anywhere else’: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals potential transfer away from Camp Nou never interested him
US President Donald Trump waits to speak in Emancipation Hall during inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) with the Rangers crest behind him
‘I was aware of the rumours of Donald Trump buying Rangers – my first sit-down board meeting with him would have been interesting…’ Ally McCoist gives verdict on reports of a high-profile takeover
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
‘Ruben Amorim needs to be more flexible – the best bosses are able to switch between formations’ Former Manchester United defender voices concerns at manager’s tactics
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Ange Postecoglou manager / head coach of Tottenham Hotspur after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 09, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
‘I still back Ange Postecoglou – people haven’t respected what he’s said, that injuries have made a massive difference’ Tottenham Hotspur legend defends manager from criticism
SHIZUOKA, JAPAN - JUNE 21: WM 2002 in JAPAN und KOREA, Shizuoka; Match 57/VIERTELFINALE/ENGLAND - BRASILIEN (ENG - BRA) 1:2; hintere Reihe v.li.: EDMILSON, LUCIO, Gilberto SILVA, ROQUE JUNIOR, TORWART MARCUS, CAFU; vordere Reihe v.li.: RONALDINHO, RONALDO, Roberto CARLOS, RIVALDO, KLEBERSON/BRA TEAM/MANNSCHAFT (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
‘Brazil didn’t panic against England in 2002 – their style of play made it easier to defend, even with 10 men, and we held on without too much fear of losing’: Selecao star reveals confidence during World Cup quarter-final
KIRKBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool and John Achterberg first-team goalkeeping coach during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 24, 2021 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
‘I’d watched Alisson since 2012, but he had no EU passport. I did my own work and thought if we were to spend money, he was the only one to spend it on’: Liverpool waited patiently for Brazilian goalkeeper before finally making £67m signing in 2018